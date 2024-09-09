Canon Introduces The EOS C80 6K Full-Frame Cinema Camera

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New EOS C80 RF-Mount Camera Features a 6K Full-Frame, Back-Illuminated Stacked CMOS Sensor, Triple-Base ISO, Dual Pixel CMOS AF II and 12G-SDI

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the new EOS C80 cinema camera, with a native RF-mount and full-frame, back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, designed for filmmakers that require a full-featured camera in a compact body.

6K Full-Frame Back-Illuminated Stacked CMOS Sensor

The Canon EOS C80 camera features a 6K full-frame, back-illuminated CMOS sensor, with triple-base ISO, allowing the camera to deliver stunning imagery in a wide range of lighting conditions. The base ISOs of 800, 3200, and 12,800 maximize the full dynamic range of the camera.

The EOS C80 camera also features Canon's latest Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus, Dual Pixel AF II. The back-illuminated stacked sensor's positioning offers superb light-capturing efficiency, which widens the area of the sensor that can be used for autofocusing. The sensor also empowers fast readout speed, as well as amazing 4K image quality from 6K oversampling.

12-G SDI and a Variety of Interfaces

In addition to moving to a full-frame sensor, the EOS C80 camera has also stepped up from its predecessor by adding 12G-SDI output, which enables uncompressed transfer of your video signal with a secure cable connection. The camera's design includes a variety of other interfaces including HDMI, mini-XLR audio inputs, time code, built-in Wi-Fi® connectivity, and Ethernet. This internet connectivity enables the camera to be controlled remotely via our IP-based XC Protocol using Canon's Remote Camera Control Application (available for free on the Canon USA Website), or our Multi-Camera Control App for iPhone (available for free on the App Store).

Compact Design

The compact and lightweight EOS C80 camera is suitable on a drone, gimbal, tripod, or in any configuration where compact size and light weight are important.

The camera is ergonomically designed with a new, lightweight handle assembly. The Multi-function Shoe is located just above the LCD screen and the joystick controller provides easy control and menu navigation.

Recording Options

The EOS C80 camera can record up to 6K 30P in Cinema RAW Light. Other recording options include our standard XF-AVC codec which can record in 10-bit 4:2:2 with oversampling from the 6K sensor, creating rich detail and smooth imagery without the need for cropping the image from the sensor. Furthermore, autofocus is enabled when recording in slow or fast motion at up to 4K 120P.

Additionally, the EOS C80 camera has two more recording codecs, XF-AVC S and XF-HEVC S. These formats were first introduced with the EOS C400 camera and feature an easy-to-manage naming system and folder structure, while recording in the familiar MP4 format and preserving metadata.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon Cinema EOS C80 Full-Frame camera is scheduled to be available in November 2024 for an estimated retail price of $5,499.00*. For more information, please visit .

EOS C400 Firmware Update

The EOS C400 camera will receive a firmware update in in October of 2024 that will enable autofocus when recording in slow or fast motion at up to 4K 120P.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

# # #

*Specifications, pricing, and availability subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by dealers and may vary.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

CONTACT: Logan Crawford Canon U.S.A., Inc. 516-310-2001 ...