Simonyan: Issue Of Armenians Detained In Azerbaijan Not Included In Draft Peace Agreement
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The issue of Armenians detained in Azerbaijan has not been
included in the draft peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku,
Azernews reports, citing the Speaker of the
Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan, informed journalists about
this.
In response to a question about whether Armenia could raise the
issue of their repatriation as a condition for participating in the
COP29 climate summit in Baku in November, Simonyan said it was
premature to make comments on such discussions at this time.
It should be noted that over the years, Azerbaijan's Prosecutor
General's Office has initiated criminal cases against 15 Karabakh
separatists, including Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arayik
Harutyunyan, all former "presidents" of the former de facto regime
in Karabakh, as well as former "foreign minister" David Babayan,
"parliament speaker" David Ishkhanyan, generals Levon Mnatsakanyan
and David Manukyan, and former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan.
They have been placed on international wanted lists.
In September 2023, following a local anti-terrorist operation,
these separatists were detained, brought to Baku, and handed over
to the investigation. They have been charged with terrorism,
financing terrorism, creating illegal armed groups, and conducting
training with the intention of committing terrorist acts. In June
of this year, Baku announced that the investigation into their case
had been completed.
MENAFN09092024000195011045ID1108652446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.