Strides receives USFDA approval for Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, India, September 6, 2024 - Strides Pharma Science Limited (Strides) today announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received approval for the generic version of Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg, from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), THEO-DUR®, of Schering Corp. Theophylline extended-release tablets are indicated for the treatment of symptoms and reversible airflow obstruction associated with chronic asthma and other chronic lung diseases, e.g., emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg have a combined market size of ~US$ 11.5 mn, with the 300 mg dosage contributing ~US$ 10.8 mn as per IQVIA. The Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, 300 mg and 450 mg will be manufactured at the company’s flagship facility in KRS Gardens in Bangalore, India.

About Theophylline

Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets (300 mg and 450 mg) are used to manage respiratory conditions like chronic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchospasm. The medication works as a bronchodilator, relaxing the muscles around the bronchial tubes to ease breathing. It is particularly helpful in preventing and treating symptoms such as wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness. The extended-release formulation allows for prolonged drug release, reducing the frequency of dosing and providing consistent relief from symptoms over time.

About Strides

Strides, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bengaluru, India, is listed on the BSE Limited (532531) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (STAR). The Company mainly operates in the regulated markets and has an “in Africa for Africa” strategy and an institutional business to service donor- funded markets. The Company’s global manufacturing sites are located in India (Chennai, Puducherry, and two locations in Bengaluru), Italy (Milan), Kenya (Nairobi), and the United States (New York). The Company focuses on “difficult to manufacture” products sold in over 100 countries. Additional information is available at the Company’s website at





