UAE's tourism sector thrives with ambitious growth targets, international recognition

(MENAFN) The sector in the UAE continues to achieve remarkable success, marked by a surge in international arrivals and hotel bookings. This success is in alignment with the National Tourism Strategy, which targets attracting tourism investments totaling AED 100 billion (approximately USD27.2 billion) and boosting the sector’s contribution to the to AED 450 billion (about USD122.5 billion) by 2031. The UAE has established itself as a significant player in the global tourism industry, becoming a sought-after destination due to its world-class hotel facilities, rich array of tourist and heritage sites, and its reputation for safety, stability, and strategic location. Additionally, the country’s diverse events and activities further enhance its appeal, reinforcing its position as a leading tourist destination that caters to a wide range of visitor preferences.



The UAE government remains committed to strengthening tourism relations with countries worldwide, focusing on exchanging best practices, building partnerships with international tourism organizations, and promoting the sector’s growth and sustainability. These efforts aim to boost the local economy, enhance regional and global competitiveness, and solidify the UAE's status on the global tourism map.



Looking ahead, international tourism experts anticipate exceptional growth for the UAE's tourism sector this year. This optimistic outlook is attributed to the UAE's advancements in tourism policy and infrastructure, which adhere to the highest international standards. The forward-thinking vision of the UAE's leadership, combined with effective sustainable tourism strategies, positions the country as a prominent global tourism destination. The sector's continued development is expected to significantly contribute to the national economy and reinforce the UAE's competitive edge in the global tourism landscape.



