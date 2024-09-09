(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleantech Top 50 & Sector Investment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This groundbreaking research report into cleantech assesses the leading players and startup companies set to disrupt this critical sector over the coming year.

The research provides assessment of key trends and developments within this increasingly disruptive collection of innovative technologies and processes. Further, this granular report quantifies investment and funding rounds made towards businesses within cleantech from 2019 to the end of May 2024, with data broken out by both industry sector and by geographical region.

As pressure around fossil fuel use and climate change increase, our world is shifting to become more sustainable, and less carbon intensive, with governments mindful of making changes that align with the concept of a green economy. Cleantech has an important role to play in the drive to both cut emissions and enhance efficiencies especially given the increasing activity towards setting targets and climate commitments both at an international and domestic level.

Key questions answered



What is cleantech and why is the sector critical for addressing global emissions?

What are the major industries ripe for disruption from cleantech?

What are the current levels of investment in cleantech, and which regions and industries are seeing the greatest amounts made?

Is the cleantech industry growing? How does the current market compare to the previous 4 years? Who are the key players in the cleantech space, and what are they offering in terms of disruptive technologies and products?

Market Insights



Total global investment in cleantech companies in 2023 was $468 billion

Investment in cleantech grew by almost 200% between 2022 and 2023

Cleantech revenue for 2024 (as of end of May) was $133 billion North America dominated investment in 2023

Top Cleantech Industries in 2024 (1st Jan - 31st May, 2024)



Energy ($141.7 billion as of end of May)

Battery & Storage ($14.1 billion as of end of May)

Automotive ($11.8 billion as of end of May) Technology & Innovation ($9.6 billion as of end of May)

The research is segmented into the following:

Executive summary: Overview of the key trends and research findings, alongside a summary infographic.

Introduction and definition of the cleantech industry.

Sector analysis: covering key technologies, major trends, opportunities and developments within the following areas:



Energy

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Transport & logistics

Batteries, energy management & storage Energy efficiency and building management

Cleantech Investment analysis quantifying funding made towards cleantech businesses and startups from 2019 to the end of May 2024

The Cleantech top 50 , analysing and assessing the leading players and companies to watch within cleantech during 2024. Contains a sector outlook for the coming months, as well as data on current and historical investment, with representatives from the following sectors:



AgTech & Food

Energy, Battery & Storage

Technology & Innovation, Analytics & Software

Automotive & Transport

Real Estate, Construction & Building Materials

Financial Services

Artificial Intelligence

Waste Management & Water

Manufacturing Other

Data and Cleantech top 50

The data suite is comprised of 4 tables and 292 data points and includes data from 2019 to 31st May 2024, for:



Total global investment in cleantech companies

Total cleantech investment by industry

Cleantech investment by region Comparison of investment from 1st January to 31st May, for 2023 and 2024.

And regional level investment data for:



North America

Western Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Russia & Eastern Europe

Middle East & North Africa Sub-Saharan Africa

