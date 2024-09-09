Punyam Academy Offers Globally Recognized Integrated Management System Lead Auditor Training Courses

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy, a leading provider of ISO training solutions, is pleased to announce to offer accessible globally recognized Integrated Management System (IMS) Lead Auditor Training. The IMS lead Auditor training course based on the requirements of ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 standard.



To become an IMS lead auditor more quickly and effectively, take advantage of the most recent online IMS Certified Lead Auditor Training Course. Employees of the company or anyone wishing to become an IMS Lead Auditor for an integrated management system would benefit from the course. The IMS Lead Auditor training can be taken at any time by participants from the comfort of their own homes or places of business in Malaysia, Singapore, USA, Australia or any other part of the world. The online course offers a useful method for implementing auditing as a tool to achieve an integrated management system. Participants will obtain an IMS Lead Auditor after finishing. It satisfies all the requirements for IMS lead auditor training for Malaysia and other countries of Asia as well as USA, UK, Australia and South Africa.



The Online IMS lead auditor training course comprises 14 video sessions. The 14 sessions of the IMS Lead Auditor Training E-learning Course cover the following topics: documentation, risk management, environmental aspects, hazards/risk identification, IMS system internal audit process, audit terms and definitions, roles and responsibilities, conducting an audit, nonconformity and corrective action, and climate action changes. There are lectures, worksheets, videos, exams during the sessions, and a final exam in the course. Handouts are also available in PDF format. For future use, the course also contains an audit checklist with more than 800 questions. A Certified IMS Lead Auditor Training certificate that is automatically generated at the end of the course can be downloaded and printed.



Punyam Academy also offers an HSE lead auditor training courses which is based on the requirements of ISO 14001: 2015 and ISO 45001:2018 standard. The HSE Lead Auditor Training Online Course aims to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills to lead external audits of the HSE Management System for organizations.



Punyam Academy's IMS and HSE Lead Auditor training equips participants with a comprehensive understanding of integrated audit principles, skills for assessing ISO standards compliance, a globally recognized certification, and confidence in managing and leading audits across multiple management systems. IMS and HSE Certified Lead Auditor training is available to enrol for individuals, working professionals, and college students in Malaysia, USA, UK, Australia, Singapore and any other countries in the world. The online courses allow people to maintain their knowledge and abilities, renew their licenses, and succeed in the competitive marketplace of today. A group of consultants with more than 25 years of experience in management and ISO consulting in more than 35 countries is created the course. For more about the training course, visit here:



About Punyam Academy

Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. is a certified training company that provides PowerPoint presentations, E-books, online courses, documentation, and KPO services for audits by clients and other parties. They are the industry leaders in e-learning, training, and ISO certification. With more than 200 courses covering more than 50 management systems, they specialize in 16 categories. The courses, which include instrument calibration, food safety officer, risk management, SA 8000 auditor training, and more, have been taken by over 8000 students from over 100 countries.



