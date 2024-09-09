Mexico City Overtakes São Paulo As Latin America’S Largest Digital Talent Hub

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, Mexico City (CDMX) has become the largest for digital talent in Latin America.



This shift marks a significant change in the region's tech landscape. CBRE's "Scoring Tech Talent 2024" report highlights this development. It shows a substantial increase in tech job offerings and rising salaries for these profiles.



Mexico City now boasts a digital talent pool of nearly 300,000 specialists. This number surpasses São Paulo's 240,227 tech professionals.



CDMX has outpaced major U.S. tech markets in specialized tech profiles. These markets include Washington, Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle, and Boston.

Key statistics:







24,050 technology graduates in Mexico City in 2023



50% more tech graduates than São Paulo, the second-largest Latin American market

42% increase in technology salaries over the past five years, outpacing both Latin American (36%) and U.S. (18%) averages







Manufacturers seek nearshore options.



Engineering firms look to expand their Latin American presence.

Tech companies aim to tap into a skilled workforce at competitive costs.



Factors Driving GrowthSeveral factors contribute to Mexico City's rise as a tech hub:Top universities produce many talented graduates in tech-related fields.Affordable labor and real estate costs attract tech companies compared to North American markets.Initiatives fostering tech growth and innovation create a conducive environment for the sector.Strong ties between academia, government, and industry foster a robust tech ecosystem.Expanding OpportunitiesThe growth in Mexico City's tech talent pool attracts diverse companies:Nearshoring AdvantagesMexico's expanding digital talent pool offers significant advantages for nearshoring opportunities. ManpowerGroup's Total Workforce Index 2024 study reveals a trend.Technology companies increasingly turn to nearshoring to meet their talent needs. They seek cost-effective locations with available workforces meeting specific requirements.Carlos Bueso, Experis Director at ManpowerGroup Mexico, notes: "Location planning is now a focus for IT companies. Companies seek a more accurate overview of talent availability across markets."Regional ContextWhile Mexico City leads, other Mexican states contribute to the country's tech revolution:Known as Mexico's Silicon Valley, focusing on electronics and software development.A hub for IT outsourcing and AI/robotics development.Emerging as a center for aerospace tech and data centers.Growing in automotive tech and IoT development.Challenges and Future OutlookDespite positive trends, challenges remain. Manpowergroup projects a 79% talent shortage in Mexico's IT sector by 2024. This indicates a critical need for continued investment in education and training.However, Mexico City's position remains strong. Its growing talent pool, competitive costs, and strategic location drive its trajectory.As Mexico City's tech scene flourishes, it faces new challenges. Infrastructure development must keep pace with the growing demands of the sector. Cybersecurity becomes increasingly important as the digital economy expands.The city's success story inspires other Latin American cities. They look to replicate Mexico City's model of tech-driven economic growth. This creates a ripple effect across the region.In conclusion, Mexico City's emergence as Latin America's largest digital talent hub marks a significant milestone.It represents a shift in the global tech landscape. The city's journey offers valuable lessons for other emerging tech hubs worldwide.