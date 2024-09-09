Japan Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Revenues Will Increase From $8.89 Billion In 2024 To Reach $30.24 Billion By 2029, At A CAGR Of 27.7%

This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.



The embedded finance market in Japan has seen notable growth over the past few months, fueled by the increasing integration of financial services into non-financial platforms and the rising use of digital payments. Key areas like embedded lending and insurance are gaining momentum as businesses leverage these technologies to improve customer experiences and promote financial inclusion.

Embedded finance market in Japan has experienced substantial growth, driven by the integration of financial services into various platforms and the increasing adoption of digital payments. With promising future prospects, fueled by widespread smartphone use and ongoing digitalization, Japan is well-positioned for further expansion. Recent product launches and strategic partnerships demonstrate significant advancements in enhancing user experience and access to financial services. Coupled with supportive regulatory developments and government initiatives, Japan's embedded finance sector is set to continue evolving, fostering innovation while ensuring consumer protection and financial stability.

The future of Japan's embedded finance market is promising, with the potential for continued expansion. Driven by widespread smartphone use and ongoing digitalization across industries, the market is set to grow. As more companies adopt embedded finance strategies, Japan is well-positioned to use this technology to drive innovation and enhance access to financial services, fostering a sense of optimism among industry professionals and investors.

Product & Innovations

Stripe's Expanded Support for JCB

In November 2023, Stripe announced enhanced support for JCB, a major card network in Japan. This expansion allows businesses using Stripe to accept JCB payments, streamlining the payment experience for millions of users and incorporating JCB's services into various platforms.

Infcurion's Wallet Station for Tsuruha Group

In early 2024, Infcurion introduced a wallet station for Tsuruha Group's "Happay" smartphone payment service. This integration enables seamless mobile payments, reflecting the trend of embedding financial services into everyday retail experiences. These product launches in Japan's embedded finance sector are not just about innovation, but also about improving user experience and access to financial services. They underscore the ongoing efforts to make financial services more user-friendly and accessible, which should make the audience, particularly financial analysts, feel the tangible benefits of these developments.

Strategic Partnership

Chubb Insurance and Smartpay Partnership

In March 2024, Chubb Insurance and Smartpay collaborated to develop embedded insurance products for the Japanese market. This partnership allows consumers to access insurance directly at the point of sale, integrating insurance offerings into retail transactions.

Stripe and JCB Collaboration

In November 2023, Stripe extended its support for JCB, enabling businesses to accept JCB payments across various platforms. This collaboration facilitates a smoother payment experience and expands the reach of JCB's services. These partnerships highlight the trend of integrating financial services into non-financial platforms in Japan, enhancing customer experiences and driving innovation.

Regulatory Changes

Promotion of Cashless Transactions

The Japanese government's continued advocacy for a cashless society as part of its broader economic strategy is a clear sign of its commitment to innovation. This initiative supports integrating financial services into non-financial platforms, promoting the growth of embedded finance solutions and improving consumer convenience, which should make the audience, particularly industry professionals, feel the government's active role in shaping the industry.

Regulatory Framework for Fintech

The Financial Services Agency (FSA) has been refining the regulatory framework for fintech companies, including those involved in embedded finance. This includes streamlining licensing processes and enhancing consumer protection measures to foster innovation while ensuring transaction security.

Support for Digital Transformation

The government has highlighted the importance of digital transformation within traditional financial institutions. This includes encouraging collaborations between fintech startups and established banks to leverage embedded finance solutions, accelerating the adoption of innovative financial services.

These regulatory developments reflect Japan's commitment to advancing its embedded finance landscape, balancing innovation with consumer protection and financial stability.

