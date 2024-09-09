U.S. Validates Dominican Republic As Leading Caribbean Economy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a recent bilateral meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the Dominican Republic as the Caribbean's largest economy.



This discussion with Dominican President Luis Abinader took place at the National Palace, showcasing their strong bilateral relations.



Blinken emphasized the Dominican Republic's position as a rapidly growing in Latin America. He noted that collaborative efforts between the two countries will enhance growth and broaden inclusive opportunities for their citizens.



He also highlighted a new 'open skies' agreement. This pact is expected to increase commercial flights, thus fostering greater trade, tourism, and job creation.



It signifies a deeper commitment to strengthening ties and shared prosperity. Post-meeting, both leaders pointed to the historical strength of their countries' relations during a press conference.







Here, Blinken introduced an educational initiative linking three Dominican and U.S. universities. This program aims to develop Dominican students' skills in the burgeoning semiconductor industry.



Moreover, Blinken unveiled the first phase of a $3 million USAID investment aimed at boosting job training, building industrial parks, and attracting high-tech industries in the Dominican Republic.



This initiative forms part of the broader 'Alliance for Economic Prosperity in the Americas', enhancing economic ties, worker protection, and supply chain resilience.



The talks also covered regional security, especially the instability in Haiti, which poses challenges to the entire hemisphere.



Blinken expressed gratitude towards President Abinader for rallying international efforts to tackle these challenges, emphasizing shared responsibilities and regional impacts.

Enhancing Regional Security and Sustainability

Under the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, the U.S. and the Dominican Republic collaborate to fight transnational crime and drug trafficking while boosting national security.



Notably, Dominican authorities have seized over 100 tons of illicit drugs from 2020 to 2023, a significant increase from the previous 15 years. This highlights the joint success and scale of challenges in their security efforts.



Blinken praised the Dominican Republic for leading the 2030 Alliance, announced by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.



This initiative focuses on combating climate change through climate-smart agriculture, investing in green infrastructure, and advancing renewable technologies.



As the host for the upcoming Summit of the Americas, the Dominican Republic is set to play a crucial role in fostering a more competitive, sustainable, and democratic region.



These series of initiatives and agreements underscore the Dominican Republic's pivotal influence in shaping both its economic and environmental future.

MENAFN09092024007421016031ID1108651548