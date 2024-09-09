Jayam Ravi-Aarti Love Story: A Look Back At Their Relationship From 2009 To 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ravi and Aarti married in June 2009 and are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. As Jayam Ravi confirms his wife's divorce, let's look at their love story in this article.



Following the announcement of Tamil cinema's leading Jayam Ravi's decision to divorce his beloved wife Aarti, information about their love story is now attracting the attention of fans.

Actor Jayam Ravi made his debut as a child artist in the 1989 film 'Oru Thotil Sabadam'. He then acted as a child artist in a few Telugu films and was raised by his parents with the ambition of becoming a hero from a young age. So he learned arts like Bharatanatyam, Western Dance, Silambam from a young age. Following this, in 2003, he made his debut as a hero in Tamil cinema with the film 'Jayam' directed by his brother Mohan Raja. This film was a Tamil remake of the Telugu film 'Jayam'. Jayam Ravi, who gave a very realistic performance in the first film, was paired with actress Sadha in this film. Also, Gopichand played the villain.



Jayam Ravi, who is currently one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema, has announced that he is going to divorce his wife Aarti, whom he married in 2009 after falling in love. It has been 15 years since Jayam Ravi and Aarti got married, and the news of their divorce is still unacceptable to the fans. Jayam Ravi and Aarti have two sons, Aarav and Ayan.

It has been reported that Aarti and Jayam Ravi have been having some problems in their personal life for the past year and that the two have been living separately because of this. While some film critics have openly stated that they have decided to separate and get a divorce, actor Jayam Ravi has now issued a statement announcing this. Accordingly, "In this statement, after much thought and consideration, I have taken the very difficult decision to separate from my marriage to Aarti. This decision was not taken lightly. It was taken for the well-being of those close to me, considering their well-being," he said very movingly. While Jayam Ravi has confirmed his divorce from his wife, information about their beautiful love story is now coming out.



When Jayam Ravi saw Aarti for the first time at an event... Ravi liked Aarti at first sight, and he searched for her details... and expressed his love. Aarti is a very rich girl.. Jayam Ravi is from a middle-class family and became rich. Also, even though Aarti was a girl with a bit of attitude, his undying love for her and Jayam Ravi's accommodating nature made them a perfect couple. Jayam Ravi, who somehow trapped Aarti in his love trap, climbed the wall of his house without anyone knowing and drank alcohol to see her. He himself has mentioned this in an interview.

Similarly, since Jayam Ravi is a celebrity, at the beginning of their love... since both families did not know, their dating was a very bad one. They wouldn't even go to hotels for fear of getting into trouble if anyone saw them. They couldn't even go for a long drive in the car, and they said in an interview last year that they couldn't forget the memories of taking many U-turns. While Jayam Ravi's parents spoke proudly about their daughter-in-law... now after falling in love and getting married... and having two children, their marriage ends in divorce.