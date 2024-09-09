Jayam Ravi- Aarti Announce Divorce: Who Is Aarti? All You Need To Know About The Influencer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The South entertainment world awoke to the disappointing news that Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti had split after 15 years of marriage. The news came as a surprise because the ex-couple was the most popular duo in the industry. Although reports of Jayam Ravi and his ex-wife's divorce circulated on social for some years, the couple only made it public on September 9, 2024. In this essay, we shall discuss Aarti Ravi, who was married to Ponniyin Selvan: I actor, and has two children with him.



Aarti is the eldest daughter of Sujatha Vijayakumar, a well-known television producer. She met Jayam Ravi in Scotland, where their romance bloomed. Jayam put extra effort into marrying his lady love. Aarti Ravi is more than just a celebrity wife; she is also an entrepreneur and influencer. Aarti has a sizable following on social media. She has nearly 722,000 Instagram followers.



When the world was hit by COVID-19, Aarti used her social media platform to encourage small businesses, recognizing the pandemic's negative impact. The lovely lady wanted to support small companies after receiving numerous comments about them going through difficult times. Aarti decided to use social media to promote local businesses, particularly those managed by women. This gesture touched millions of hearts and was described as Aarti's outstanding initiative to provide a platform for women.



When Jayam's ex-wife Aarti deleted all images of him from her social media account, speculation that the couple had struck rock bottom in their relationship skyrocketed. This move raised questions about whether the couple was getting along well. Jayam Ravi and Aarti exchanged wedding vows on June 4, 2009, surrounded by relatives and friends. The couple currently has two sons, Ayaan and Arav.