Insurance Agency Software Market To Reach USD 5.90 Billion By 2033; Rising Demand For Insurance Policies To Propel Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global insurance agency software size is anticipated to grow from USD 3 billion to USD 5.90 billion in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to the stringent regulatory framework during the forecast period. Newark, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3 billion in 2023 global insurance agency software market will reach USD 5.90 billion in 2033. Another name for insurance agency software is agency management software. It promotes the efficiency, productivity, compliance, and claim settlements of insurance businesses and agencies by streamlining all of their activities. The centralised platform provided by insurance agency software improves the operational effectiveness of all duties performed by insurance agencies, from customer onboarding to claim settlement procedures. It unifies financial operations, policy administration, claims processing, and customer relationship management (CRM) technologies into a single, central platform with access controls. It streamlines the entire process while dividing various components into discrete areas. Several more minor jobs, including tracking premiums, creating invoices, sending messages, etc., are also automated by the software. Insurance agency software facilitates the collection, storage, and processing of data, allowing agencies to obtain insightful data that can be transformed into practical suggestions and plans for enhancing operations. Data-driven and informed decision making is made possible by the insights. Additionally, the software simplifies compliance management, which is frequently intricate and dynamic. Errors that result from human intervention are minimised by the program. The program is adaptable and scalable. It can be modernised to meet growing business requirements without incurring large infrastructure costs. Both consumer happiness and overall corporate efficiency are enhanced by it.

Scope of Insurance Agency Software Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 7% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 3 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 5.90 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered by Deployment Type, End-User, Application, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Insight of the Global Insurance agency software Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The insurance market in North America is well-established, with numerous insurance companies providing a wide range of products to a varied clientele. Furthermore, the region's population is well-informed and aware of insurance coverage and its advantages, which is opening the door for a rise in the use of insurance agency software. Better software for insurance agencies is produced by the existence of businesses that are spearheading technological innovation. The expansion of the regional market is further assisted by the advantageous regulatory environment.



In 2023, the cloud-based segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 64% and revenue of 1.92 billion.



The deployment type segment is divided into cloud-based and on-premises. In 2023, the cloud-based segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 64% and revenue of 1.92 billion.



In 2023, the large business segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 49% and revenue of 1.47 billion.



The end user segment is divided into small business, medium-sized business, and large business. In 2023, the large business segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 49% and revenue of 1.47 billion.



In 2023, the policy management segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and revenue of 1.05 billion.



The application segment is divided into claims management, commission management, contract management, document management, insurance rating, quote management, policy management and others. In 2023, the policy management segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and revenue of 1.05 billion.



Advancement in market



The world's largest software and services review and comparison website, SourceForge, presented Jenesis Software, the maker of the web-based insurance agency administration system JenesisNow, with a Fall 2023 Top Performer Award. With a substantial number of recent positive user evaluations placing them in the top tenth percentile of highly rated products on SourceForge, this honour rewards outstanding businesses and products.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Automation of the insurance industry.



Cyberattacks, such as ransomware, phishing, viruses, spyware, and data theft, are a common occurrence in today's global markets. The growing threat of climate change has also raised the likelihood of natural disasters like floods, droughts, crop failure, cyclones, and tornadoes that cause property damage, human casualties, and ecological harm. The need for insurance plans that shield people from these dangers has increased as a result of these new threats and hazards. Due to their volatility, these hazards are complicated and have varied degrees of devastation, which makes risk assessment and premium pricing difficult. This necessitates the use of simpler techniques and technology to speed up intricate monitoring, claim settlement, and evaluation processes. Software used by insurance agencies makes such possible. The insurance industry must also adapt as a result of the automation and digitisation of various sectors to increase operational efficiency, which fuels the growth in demand for insurance agency software. The increasing use of insurance agency software is aided by the growing demands of customers. Thus, the need for insurance agency software will increase due to the increasing complexity of hazards, the automation and digitisation of the sector, and the rise in client expectations.



Restraints: High software costs for insurance agencies.



Insurance agency software increases client happiness and corporate productivity by centralising and streamlining many operations. Using insurance agency software can result in long-term financial savings. However, the cost of the initial purchase, implantation, integration, and installation is high. Purchasing a licence and renewing it on a regular basis are costly. Compatibility with the software requires modifying the current hardware and infrastructure, which adds to the expense. Additional expenses are incurred when software is customised to include capabilities that are in line with company requirements. The cost is further increased by the requirement to pay staff in order to maintain the software's functionality or handle any potential issues. Therefore, the market's expansion will be hampered by the high initial investment expenditures.



Opportunities: Strict legal structure.



The insurance business is closely regulated to safeguard the interests of all parties involved, and organisations, procedures, and systems are in place to oversee and manage the sector. Insurance agencies are required by the rules to maintain current documentation and to take other compliance-related actions. which, if it fails, is subject to judicial examination, sanctions, and licence cancellation. The sector must also abide by various country-specific data privacy legislation. Insurance agency software makes it easier for agencies to make sure that these rules and regulations are followed. As a result, the strict regulatory environment encourages a wider use of insurance agency software.



Challenges: Data privacy and security concerns.



Insurance agencies gather information from customers to assess the risks. They profile the customers based on this information and deduce the premium amount accordingly. Parts of this information collected is sensitive. The rising risks of cyberattacks makes the information contained in insurance agency software highly vulnerable. This information is at a hight risk of being stolen, shared and used without authorization. The lack of robust data privacy and security laws and lax implementation of existing laws increases scepticism about the safety of data in insurance agency software. Therefore, data privacy and security concerns will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global insurance agency software market are:



. AgencyBloc

. Applied Systems

. EZLynx

. HawkSoft

. InslyBalltec Ltd.

. Jenesis Software

. Nexsure

. NowCerts

. QQ Solutions

. Vertafore



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Deployment Type



. Cloud-Based

. On-Premises



By End User



. Small Business

. Medium-Sized Business

. Large Business



By Application



. Claims Management

. Commission Management

. Contract Management

. Document Management

. Insurance Rating

. Quote Management

. Policy Management

. Others



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



