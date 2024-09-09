National Cleanup Day Returns For Its Eighth Year, Mobilizing Millions Nationwide On September 21

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The annual event will attract droves of volunteers to help clean their communities

- EARTHDAY President Kathleen RogersDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National CleanUp Day® will return for its eighth year on Saturday, September 21. Thousands of organized groups across the country will mobilize millions of volunteers to pick up tons of litter during the nation's largest single-day cleanup event.National CleanUp Day's 2024 spokesperson, Caulin Donaldson (aka“Trash Caulin”), has been spreading the word to his 2.2M TikTok followers, sharing“duets” of cleanups happening in all 50 states. With widespread engagement, visible improvements to the environment can be made in just a couple of hours. This year's theme,“From Hometown Pride to Global Impact: Americans for a Cleaner World,” highlights the powerful influence individuals can have on the global environment.Held annually on the third Saturday of September, National CleanUp Day addresses the issue of waste and litter across America. In partnership with World CleanUp Day, over 71 million people have contributed to making the planet cleaner and greener in the past five years. Whether through major cleanups with thousands of participants or smaller efforts with a dozen or less, all participants make a significant impact.This year, National CleanUp Day has partnered with TerraCycle to help recycle the world's most littered item-cigarette butts. Individuals can request a prepaid mailing envelope to ship collected cigarette butts to TerraCycle by filling out a simple form, contributing to this groundbreaking initiative.World CleanUp Day-a UN-recognized event-activates volunteers from 190 countries on the same day, making National CleanUp Day a global event. Heidi Solba, President and Head of the Global Network of Let's Do It World (the organizers of World CleanUp Day), explains their primary objectives:“On World CleanUp Day 2024, millions of volunteers will collaborate with thousands of partner organizations in our global network to address the issue of waste pollution. Our goal is to raise public consciousness and foster societal transformation. We aim to engage at least 3.5% of the global population. By leading teams in 164 countries, we strive to create a widespread 'greenwave' across the world. Our collaboration with National CleanUp Day is vital in reaching this goal.”EARTHDAY, a long-standing partner of National CleanUp Day, organizes cleanups year-round through The Great Global Cleanup-a global initiative to eliminate waste and plastic pollution. EARTHDAY President Kathleen Rogers oversees major environmental efforts, from reforestation to sustainable fashion movements, and emphasizes the power of community cleanups:“We're excited to continue our partnership with National CleanUp Day, harnessing the power of cleanups to ignite the environmental movement,” said Rogers.“Cleanups play a key role in addressing the plastics crisis, empowering volunteers to take their communities' health into their own hands. On September 21, we unite globally to stand against plastic waste for a cleaner, healthier planet.”Keep America Beautiful, a key partner in the event, coordinates cleanups year-round across the country with its extensive network of affiliates, community partners, and volunteers.“We're thrilled to partner with National CleanUp Day again as they inspire people to pick up litter nationwide,” said Jennifer Lawson, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful.“Our recent research shows that people want to help, and believe that participating in cleanup projects together strengthens communities. We encourage everyone to get outside, have fun, and pick up litter! Whether alone or with friends, it's easy to be part of the solution. Our affiliates will be hosting cleanup and green-up events to support a huge turnout for National CleanUp Day and beyond, and we hope to see you there.”Join millions of volunteers on September 21 to help make your community and the world a cleaner place. To view a map of cleanups, join, or create your own, visit nationalcleanupday .###National CleanUp Day: National CleanUp Day is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to keeping America's urban, rural, and outdoor public spaces free of litter. National CleanUp Day is supported by environmentally conscious partners and millions of volunteers. Learn more at nationalcleanupday.EARTHDAY: EARTHDAY's mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement globally. Since the first Earth Day in 1970, it has grown to work with over 150,000 partners in 192 countries. More than 1 billion people participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the world's largest civic observance. The flagship volunteer initiative, The Great Global Cleanup, engages millions in creating cleaner communities. Learn more at earthday.Keep America Beautiful: Keep America Beautiful, the nation's leading community improvement nonprofit, inspires and educates people to take action daily to improve their communities. Founded in 1953, Keep America Beautiful aims to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify America's spaces. Its vast network includes more than 700 affiliates and millions of volunteers. Learn more at kab.Let's Do It World: Let's Do It World unites teams from 164 countries into the largest active network for a waste-free world. World Cleanup Day is the biggest global one-day event organized by Let's Do It World, with over 65 million participants from 191 countries engaged in the last four cleanups. The network drives projects supporting the circular economy and zero-waste initiatives. Learn more at worldcleanupday.

