President Ilham Aliyev Adresses To Participants Of Forum Of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad
The large number of scientists among our compatriots living
abroad creates ample opportunities for the development of the
Azerbaijani diaspora, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Forum of
Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad, Azernews
reports.
“I would like to emphasize that the organization of the Forum
holds symbolic significance at a time when our territorial
integrity and Sovereignty have been fully restored.
To ensure the systematic nature of the activities of our
diaspora, notable efforts have been made to establish closer
relations with our compatriots working in the field of science and
to support their active participation in various programs and
projects that serve our national interests.
I am confident that the Forum will be highly effective in terms
of networking among Azerbaijani scientists living in different
countries, deepening their relationships with our science and
educational institutions, facilitating our country's rapid approach
to global goals by taking advantage of joint achievements, and
integrating Azerbaijani science into the global scientific
community.
I believe that the Forum will be marked by a thorough exchange
of ideas and discussions aimed at the sustainable and innovative
development of science in Azerbaijan and will identify valuable
opportunities for cooperation, enabling our scientists to
contribute their knowledge and experience to the restoration of our
historical liberated territories,” the head of state added.
