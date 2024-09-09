Star Alliance Member Airlines Create Compelling Loyalty Offer for Frequent Flyers in Scandinavia

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 06 September, 2024: Star Alliance, the world’s leading global airline alliance, announced today that select member airlines offer a frequent flyer programme “status match/challenge” in Scandinavia. Members of SAS EuroBonus who hold eligible frequent flyer status can request the equivalent status in a frequent flyer programme of any of the participating Star Alliance member airlines.



The offer is compelling for customers in Northern Europe who seek seamless connectivity and unmatched loyalty benefits offered by Star Alliance. Member airlines of Star Alliance operate more than 3,650 flights per month to Scandinavia from 26 hubs worldwide, offering customers connections to more than 1,070 international destinations — the most by any airline alliance.



The airlines participating in the status match/challenge campaign include Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Ethiopian Airlines, Lufthansa Group airlines, South African Airways, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Status can be matched across equivalent gold and silver tiers, as applicable.



Inviting travellers who value unparalleled global connectivity to choose the world's largest airline alliance, Renato Ramos, Vice President Strategy said: "Global travellers today seek unmatched network, access to more lounges, and benefits at more airports. With its 25 world-class member airlines, only Star Alliance is best positioned to deliver these advantages to frequent flyers in the Nordic countries."



Status holders may seamlessly request a status match with or participate in the status challenge of the programmes of the above-mentioned airlines by visiting staralliance.com/statusmatch. Participation in the promotion is voluntary and free of charge. The promotion is available from 1st September to 30th November 2024, both days included. Different terms and conditions apply to each status match/challenge and are available on the website. The status match/challenge offer is powered by StatusMatchin partnership with Star Alliance and the participating member airlines.



18 Star Alliance member airlines continue to offer direct flights to and from Scandinavia, including Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, ANA, Austrian, Brussels Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.



Star Alliance continues to hold its position as the world’s largest and foremost global airline alliance, providing 17,500 daily departures across 189 countries. In Scandinavia, Star Alliance and its member airlines will continue to provide customers with a wide choice of travel options and focus on delivering a superior customer experience.





