Sony releases of the latest version of Virtual Production Tool Set

(MENAFN- BPG Group)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates 6th September 2024- Sony will offer the latest version of its virtual production software, Virtual Production Tool Set from winter 2024. The Virtual Production Tool Set is a combination of software that contribute to improving the quality and creativity of virtual production, furthering creators’ possibilities: it includes the Camera and Display Plugin for Unreal Engine and the Color Calibrator Windows application for colour correction. Sony announces today the latest version (Version 2.0) of this plug-in and application, which will be offering new features, some of them under a paid license.



The Camera and Display Plugin allows users to simulate on screen the look and feel of the chosen camera in a virtual space, prior to the actual shooting with a LED wall. The Camera and Display plugin Version 2.0 adds the following models to its list of supported cameras in addition to the VENICE digital camera series: BURANO, FR7, HDC-3500, HDC-5500, and HDC-F5500.. It also supports Epic Games' Unreal VCam, making it possible to intuitively control cameras in virtual space using an iPad . Additionally, Sony offers a paid license for the Live Camera Sync, which can instantly read changes in the settings of VENICE cameras and lenses on set and reflect them in the Unreal Engine settings.



Color Calibrator is an application that creates correction LUTs to achieve high colour reproduction in Virtual Production stages and performs colour correction (colour calibration) of the installed LED wall. Color Calibrator Version 2.0 supports colour calibration via the newly added camera models as well as a user guide function that makes it easier to perform relevant adjustments. Creating correction LUT is available through a paid license .



This latest version of the Virtual Tool Set will be on display at IBC 2024 on the Sony booth, in Hall 13.

For more information on the latest version of the Virtual Production Tool Set, please visit our website.









MENAFN09092024002926011751ID1108651411