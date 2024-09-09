Hyatt Place expands in the state of Maharashtra with Hyatt Place Aurangabad Airport

(MENAFN- ActiMedia) Mumbai (September 6th 2024) – Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced the opening of Hyatt Place Aurangabad Airport. The hotel marks the second Hyatt Place hotel in the state of Maharashtra and the eleventh Hyatt Place hotel in the country – reiterating the brand’s significance in the India market. The 150-room property exemplifies the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere, and elevated amenities.

Located near both Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Airport and the city’s economic zones such as Shendra MIDC and Waluj MIDC, the hotel combines style, innovation and 24/7 amenities to create an easy-to-navigate experience for today’s multi-tasking traveler. The property is close to nearby tourist attractions such as historical landmark, Bibi ka Maqbara, and provides guests with easy access to the renowned UNESCO World Heritage sites of the Ajanta and Ellora caves.

Hyatt Place Aurangabad Airport delivers a seamless transition from work to relaxation and is the perfect base for guests traveling to the city of Aurangabad for business and leisure. The hotel’s extensive facilities include multiple dining options including Zing offering all day dining, Zing Bar and The Market, specialized event and meeting spaces, a fitness center, and a swimming pool.

“Hyatt Place Aurangabad is the seventh Hyatt-branded property in the State of Maharashtra, highlighting our commitment to this region. We are excited to continue our strategic expansion, extending our presence to destinations that align with our guests' preferences and offering owners and developers the opportunity to leverage our global distribution network and benefits of the World of Hyatt loyalty program,” said Dhruva Rathore, Vice President of Development, India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt.

Commenting on the opening, Amit Jain, General Manager at Hyatt Place Aurangabad Airport said, “We are thrilled to bring the Hyatt Place brand to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), offering a global level of comfort and convenience to both business and leisure travelers. Our dedicated team looks forward to providing exceptional service and ensuring every guest's stay is memorable and enjoyable.”

Hyatt Place Aurangabad features 150 spacious rooms, each designed and outfitted with the latest amenities and features to meet the needs of the modern-day traveler. Every room has a state-of-the-art media and work center, a 55-inch Smart TV, a comfortable Cozy Corner Sofa and beautifully designed bathrooms. The property also boasts five suites each with a balcony, one King Suite and elevated décor and furnishings to let guests rest and unwind as well as their own private outdoor space with a pool view.

The property offers guests a variety of culinary options to enjoy on the premises. The on-site restaurant Zing offers an extensive buffet and a’la carte menu with inspired Asian, Italian and Indian offerings. Zing Bar located in the hotel lobby provides an ideal space to relax while sampling a selection of spirits and cocktails. Guests on the move can also stop by at the grab n’ go café The Market for a freshly brewed coffee, sandwich, or bakery item. Guests can also order in-room dining from the menu available.

Hyatt Place Aurangabad offers over 50,000 square feet of specialized event spaces including outdoor spaces to accommodate events of any size, ranging from intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations. Set amidst lush greenery, the property features multiple wedding venues with indoor and outdoor options. This includes one of the city’s largest modern pillarless ballrooms; a lush green lawn on the first floor with a beautiful view of the hills that surround Aurangabad, and multiple meeting spaces equipped with the latest audiovisual equipment - each with additional planning, organizing, and catering services available.

For further information, please visit: Hyatt Place Aurangabad Airport | Timeless Heritage & Contemporary Elegance

The term “Hyatt” is used for convenience in this release to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.





MENAFN09092024004502009770ID1108651404