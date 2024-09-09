Global Coconut Water Market Size To Worth USD 22.45 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 14.26%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Coconut Water Size was Valued at USD 5.92 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Coconut Water Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 22.45 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Naked Juice Company, Jain Agro Food Products Private Limited, Elegance Brands Inc., All Market Inc., Vaivai SAS, Celebes Coconut Corporation, COCOZIA, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Dabur India Limited, Harmless Harvest., The Coca-Cola Company (ZICO), New Age Beverages Corporation, PepsiCo (O.N.E. Coconut Water), Elegance Brands Inc., Shakti Coco products, and Other key vendors.

New York, United States , Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Coconut Water Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.92 Billion in 2023 to USD 22.45 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.26% during the projected period.







Coconut water is the natural, transparent liquid found inside young, green coconuts. It differs from coconut milk, which is prepared from the grated flesh of ripe coconuts. Coconut water, known for its pleasant flavor, is a popular hydrating beverage. It is high in electrolytes such as potassium, salt, and magnesium, making it ideal for restoring fluids and electrolytes lost during physical exercise or in hot temperatures. Furthermore, coconut water has few calories and a modest quantity of natural sugars, which add to its moderate sweetness. Its health advantages, paired with its natural and gently sweet flavor, have made it a popular option among people looking for a healthy and hydrating beverage. However, due to its high sodium content compared to other natural beverages, it is not ideal for individuals monitoring their sodium intake.

Based on nature, the global coconut water market is divided into conventional and organic. Based on the flavor, the global coconut water market is divided into plain coconut water, and flavored coconut water. Based on the packing, the global coconut water market is divided into cartons, bottles, and others.

The organic segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global coconut water market during the projected timeframe.

Based on nature, the global coconut water market is divided into conventional and organic. Among these, the organic segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global coconut water market during the projected timeframe. Organic coconut water, free from synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, is gaining popularity due to its natural and healthier benefits. Its higher prices attract businesses and consumers, while government promotion and certification drive the organic product industry.

The flavored coconut water segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global coconut water market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the flavor, the global coconut water market is divided into plain coconut water, and flavored coconut water. Among these, the flavored coconut water segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global coconut water market during the projected timeframe. Flavored coconut water is gaining popularity as an alternative to plain water due to its variety and taste options, driving innovation and expanding the segment's reach.

The bottles segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global coconut water market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the packing, the global coconut water market is divided into cartons, bottles, and others. Among these, the bottles segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global coconut water market during the projected timeframe. Bottled coconut water is popular due to its convenience, high-end quality, and extended shelf life. It's easy to transport, store, and consume, making it appealing to customers willing to pay more. Advances in bottling technology further extend its shelf life.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global coconut water market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global coconut water market over the forecast period. The region's coconut production and consumption, particularly in India, Thailand, and the Philippines, drive demand for coconut water. Increased health consciousness and awareness of natural products in China and Japan maintain the region's dominating market position.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global coconut water market during the projected timeframe. The demand for natural and organic beverages in the US and Canada is driving the growth of coconut water as a low-calorie, hydrating alternative to sugary drinks. The increasing availability of coconut water in supermarkets and unique product offers are boosting consumer interest.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. Major vendors in the Global Coconut Water Market are Naked Juice Company, Jain Agro Food Products Private Limited, Elegance Brands Inc., All Market Inc., Vaivai SAS, Celebes Coconut Corporation, COCOZIA, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Dabur India Limited, Harmless Harvest., The Coca-Cola Company (ZICO), New Age Beverages Corporation, PepsiCo (O.N.E. Coconut Water), Elegance Brands Inc., Shakti Coco products, and Other key vendors.

Recent Developments

In September 2023, TEAONIC introduced its new line of HYDROADE Superfood Drink Mixes which is the ultimate instant hydration drink mix that combines the power of coconut water with superfoods.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global coconut water market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Coconut Water Market, By Nature



Conventional Organic

Global Coconut Water Market, By Flavor



Plain Coconut Water Flavored Coconut Water

Global Coconut Water Market, By Packing



Cartons

Bottles Others

Global Coconut Water Market, Regional



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

