Deaths In Recent Israeli Occupation Strike On Syria Up To 14


9/9/2024 5:16:09 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Syrian authorities reported on Monday the death toll of the Israeli Occupation aggression on military sites in Syria reached 14 people, and 43 injured.
"The Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of northwestern Lebanon, targeting a number of military sites in the central region of Syria," a military source told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
"Our air defense systems confronted the aggression's missiles and shot down some of them," the source added. (end)
