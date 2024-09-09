China boosts foreign investment with new measures amid economic slowdown

(MENAFN) In a bid to rejuvenate its slowing economic growth, China is intensifying efforts to attract foreign investment by removing various restrictions in key sectors. The country's top economic planning authority has announced the release of a new 2024 version of the "negative list" for foreign investment, which will come into effect on November 1. This updated list represents a significant shift in China’s policy, particularly for the manufacturing sector, as it will remove all restrictions previously imposed on foreign investors. The list will be reduced from 31 restricted sectors to 29, demonstrating China's commitment to liberalizing its economy and attracting more foreign capital. Notably, the new regulations will allow foreign investors to have complete ownership of businesses involved in printing and publishing, as well as those producing traditional Chinese herbal medicines, areas that were previously tightly controlled.



Furthermore, China is expanding foreign investment opportunities within its healthcare sector. The Ministry of Commerce has outlined new policies that permit the establishment of wholly foreign-owned hospitals in several major cities and regions, including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Nanjing, Suzhou, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hainan Island. However, the acquisition of public hospitals and facilities that are part of the traditional Chinese health sector will still be off-limits to foreign entities. These moves are part of a broader strategy to make China more accessible to international investors by continually shrinking the "negative list," which had included over 100 restricted sectors in 2019.



These recent actions by the Chinese government underscore a strategic pivot towards greater economic openness and diversification. By easing entry barriers for foreign businesses in sectors such as manufacturing and healthcare, China aims to attract fresh capital flows that could stimulate economic activity. This is particularly crucial at a time when the country is grappling with slower growth rates and seeks to maintain its position as a leading destination for global investments.



