Kerala: Chief Minister Expresses Displeasure Over Fresh Probe Into 2023 Oyur Kidnapping Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his displeasure over the re-investigation into the infamous kidnapping case of a 6-year-old girl from Oyur. The Chief Minister conveyed his opposition to the investigation during a meeting with DGP at Cliff House.

The Kollam SP had ordered the re-investigation based on the direction of ADGP Ajith Kumar. The move comes after allegations surfaced that ADGP had sabotaged the initial investigation.

The fresh investigation may lead to the granting of bail to two of the accused. A decision on withdrawing the application for reinvestigation is expected to be made today.

The case pertains to the kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl from Oyur in November 2023. The accused, identified as Padmakumar, his wife Anithakumari, and daughter Anupama, all natives of Chathannoor, had abandoned the child at Ashramam Ground in Kollam a day later, following an intense police search.

The three accused are currently in remand, except for Anupama, who was granted bail by the court. The police filed an application for the reinvestigation as the trial is about to begin.

According to the police, the reinvestigation is being conducted to probe the claim made by the child's father that there was a fourth person involved in the kidnapping.