Ponniyin Selvan Star Jayam Ravi Announces Divorce From Wife Aarti After 15 Years Of Marriage

Tamil Jayam Ravi revealed on social that he and his wife, Aarti Ravi, are getting divorced after 15 years of marriage. They have two boys. Following months of rumours, the announced the couple's breakup on Monday, claiming 'personal reasons'.

Aarti is the daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar.

Renowned Tamil actor Jayam Ravi announced his separation from wife Aarti Ravi on Monday, September 9, 2024. The Ponniyin Selvan took to his social media handle and shared an official statement. He also requested for 'privacy' and asked to refrain from making any 'assumptions or rumours.'

His statement read, "Life is a journey filled with various chapters, each presenting its own opportunities and challenges. As many of you have followed my journey both on and off screen with utmost love and support, I have always strived to be as transparent and honest with my Fans and the Media as much as possible. It is with a heavy heart that I must share a deeply personal update with all of you."

Sharing the statement, Jayam wrote, "Grateful for your love and understanding."

Furthermore, he stated that their split was decided after "much thought and reflection."



"In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumors or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private."

"My priority has always remained the same to continue bringing joy and entertainment through my films to my dearest audience. I am still and will always be your Jayam Ravi - who is cherished by all of you throughout my career and as an actor who is dedicated to my craft and commitment to showcase the best of my talent. Your constant support means the world to me and I arn grateful for the love you have showered on me over the years. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Rumours of the couple's split:

In June of this year, only a few days after their 15th wedding anniversary on June 4, Aarti removed all of her Instagram images with Ravi. Aarti is the daughter of renowned television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar.

While the pair have always kept their relationship private since they married in 2009, the decision surprised fans. Later, Aarti uploaded a photo celebrating her husband's blockbuster first film, Jayam, from 2003, thus stopping speculations.



Ravi most recently appeared in Ponniyin Selvan II, Iraivan, and Siren. He will soon appear in Brothers and Kadhalika Neramillai.





