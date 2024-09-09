China’s CPI experiences continued rise last month

(MENAFN) On Monday, official statistics revealed that China's consumer prices experienced a continued rise in August, signaling a sustained recovery in domestic demand. The consumer price index (CPI), a crucial measure of inflation, increased by 0.6 percent year-on-year last month. This represents a slight acceleration from the 0.5-percent growth recorded in July, indicating that consumer prices are gradually climbing, albeit at a moderate pace.



When examining the CPI on a monthly basis, there was a 0.4 percent increase in August. This monthly rise was a small decline from the 0.5-percent increase observed in July, suggesting that while prices are still climbing, the pace of growth has slightly slowed. The data reflects ongoing inflationary pressures, though they appear to be stabilizing.



Dong Lijuan, a statistician from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), provided insight into the factors influencing these price changes. She attributed the fluctuations in consumer prices to seasonal factors, including the high temperatures and frequent rainfall experienced during the summer months. These weather conditions have likely impacted the supply and demand dynamics for various goods and services.



Overall, the data highlights that while there has been a slight moderation in the monthly rate of increase in consumer prices, the year-on-year figure demonstrates a steady recovery in domestic demand. The seasonal weather conditions have played a role in shaping these price trends, reflecting a complex interplay between inflationary pressures and economic recovery.

