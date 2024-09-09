UN General Assembly adopts resolution marking July 6 as "World Rural Development Day"

(MENAFN) On Friday, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution designating July 6 as "World Rural Development Day." The resolution, passed without a vote, aims to underscore the crucial role of rural development in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By establishing this day, the Assembly seeks to draw attention to the transformative impact that improving rural areas can have on global development.



The General Assembly has called upon all UN member states, UN system organizations, and other international and regional bodies, as well as non-governmental organizations and individuals, to observe World Rural Development Day. The focus is on promoting concrete actions and initiatives that contribute to the sustainable development of rural communities and areas.



Additionally, the resolution invites stakeholders to actively participate in and support World Rural Development Day activities. It requests the UN Secretary-General to ensure that this resolution is communicated to all member states, UN organizations, and relevant entities to encourage widespread observance and engagement.



On the same day, the General Assembly also passed a resolution titled "United Nations Games," which establishes the annual United Nations Games and encourages stakeholders to contribute voluntarily to a trust fund dedicated to supporting the event. This initiative aims to foster international cooperation and engagement through sporting events.

