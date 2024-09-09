WHO Director-General commits to rallying international support for Sudan's health system

(MENAFN) On Saturday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus committed to rallying international support for Sudan's system amid the ongoing crisis in the country. Speaking after a meeting with Sudan's Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim in Port Sudan, Tedros emphasized the urgent need for increased assistance from global health partners to address the significant challenges facing Sudan's healthcare sector.



Ibrahim welcomed Tedros' visit, noting that it would strengthen the collaborative relationship between Sudan and the WHO. He praised the WHO for its ongoing efforts to provide both technical and material support to Sudan during these critical times. The visit underscores the WHO's commitment to addressing the health needs in the region amid the broader humanitarian crisis.



Additionally, Tedros met with Malik Agar, Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, who briefed him on the current health and humanitarian conditions in Sudan. The meeting highlighted the severe impact of the conflict and environmental challenges on the country's health infrastructure and the population's well-being.



Tedros' visit comes as Sudan grapples with severe flooding and a cholera outbreak, which has claimed 205 lives and affected over 5,000 people. The ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which began on April 15, 2023, has resulted in more than 16,650 deaths and displaced approximately 10.7 million people internally. The situation has led to significant international concern and calls for greater support and intervention.

