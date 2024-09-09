Israel attacks scientific research facility, arms depot in central Syria

(MENAFN) On Sunday night, Israel launched air strikes targeting a scientific research facility and an arms depot located in central Syria, according to reports from a war monitoring organization. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights indicated that the strikes were focused on sites in Masyaf, situated in the western part of Hama province. The prompted a significant emergency response, with ambulances rushing to the scene, and a large fire was observed near Wadi al-Oyoun in the western part of Hama following the explosions.



Syrian state television reported that the country’s air defenses were activated in response to the "Israeli aggression" in central Syria. According to the Syrian Observatory, several incoming missiles were intercepted by Syrian defenses, although it was not immediately clear how many were successfully shot down or how many struck their intended targets.



The full extent of the casualties and damage from the air strikes remains unclear as of the latest reports. The situation is still unfolding, and further details are expected to emerge as assessments are conducted on the ground and emergency services continue their response efforts.



In recent years, Israel has carried out numerous air strikes in Syria, frequently targeting locations it alleges are linked to Iranian interests and Hezbollah positions. This ongoing pattern of military action underscores the complex and volatile nature of regional conflicts involving Syria and its neighboring states.

