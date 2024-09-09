Algeria’s election outcomes show President Tebboune re-elected for 2nd term

(MENAFN) Preliminary results announced on Sunday indicate that Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been re-elected for a second term, according to the country’s election authority. Mohamed Charfi, the head of the Independent Authority for Elections, confirmed in a press briefing in Algiers that Tebboune received 5,329,253 votes, which amounts to 94.65 percent of the total votes cast. This decisive victory underscores a strong mandate for Tebboune, who is set to continue his leadership for another term.



Tebboune’s closest rival, Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, received 178,797 votes, translating to 3.17 percent of the total. Another candidate, Youcef Aouchiche, secured 122,146 votes. The significant margin by which Tebboune won reflects a clear preference from the electorate. According to the regulations, the Constitutional Council will now review any appeals submitted by the candidates before the results are officially finalized.



The election took place on Saturday with over 23 million Algerian citizens eligible to vote. Although presidential elections in Algeria are traditionally held in December, Tebboune chose to advance this year’s election to March, citing "technical reasons" for the change in schedule. This adjustment was made to facilitate the electoral process and ensure a smooth conduct of the elections.



President Tebboune, who initially assumed office in 2019 following a political crisis and the resignation of his predecessor, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, will continue to address Algeria's pressing political and economic issues. His re-election signals a continuation of his current policies and strategies, as he has pledged to persist in tackling the challenges facing the nation.

