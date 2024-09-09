Qatar’s tourism industry sees growth in luxury segment, cultural attractions

(MENAFN) Qatar’s industry is experiencing rapid growth, particularly in the luxury segment and cultural attractions, aimed at attracting high-end travelers. According to Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform, the revenue from Qatar’s and tourism market is projected to reach USD1.168 billion (QR4.262 billion) in 2024. The sector is expected to grow at an annual rate of 2.95 percent from 2024 to 2029, with the market volume projected to hit USD1.351 billion (QR4.930 billion) by 2029.



The hotel market is a significant component of Qatar’s travel and tourism sector, with a projected volume of USD526.2 million (QR1.919 billion) in 2024. Statista forecasts that by 2029, the number of users in the hotel sector will rise to 1,589,000, with the user penetration rate increasing from 72.4 percent in 2024 to 85.7 percent by 2029. The average revenue per user (ARPU) is expected to be USD589.30 (QR2,149.43).



Online sales are anticipated to dominate Qatar’s travel and tourism market, contributing 86 percent of the total revenue by 2029. In a global context, the United States is expected to lead with the highest revenue, projected at USD214 billion in 2024.



Recent trends show that travelers to Qatar are increasingly seeking unique and authentic experiences. This shift has led to a growing demand for luxury travel options, cultural tours, and eco-friendly accommodations. Tourists are also favoring personalized services and seamless digital booking platforms to enhance their travel experience. Additionally, sustainable tourism practices are gaining traction, with more eco-friendly hotels and tour operators catering to environmentally conscious travelers.

MENAFN09092024000045015839ID1108650826