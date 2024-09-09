UWU, A Meme Coin, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering trading , will list UWU, a based meme coin, on the Meme Zone and Solana Zone. For all CoinW users, the UWU/USDT will be officially available for trading on September 9th 2024, at 7:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of UWU, we are launching the“UWU bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Airdrop Initiative and Community Involvement

The Unicorn Meme project ($UWU) embarked on a massive token airdrop, distributing tokens to 579 different communities, including NFT collectives, alpha groups, and artist circles. The tokens were airdropped across three major blockchains: Cosmos, Solana, and Ethereum. This large-scale airdrop reflects the project's deep commitment to fostering community engagement and its vision of building a strong meme-driven ecosystem.

The $UWU community remains highly active at the moment. The project's official website is filled with hidden easter eggs, encouraging community members to explore and uncover its playful features. Twitter has also seen a surge in posts analyzing the potential of $UWU, highlighting its unique approach of allowing users to exchange $UWU tokens for popular meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, represented by emoji symbols.

Tokenomics and Burn Mechanism

The total supply of $UWU is set at 69 billion tokens, with 100% of the tokens distributed through the airdrop. Currently, 15 billion tokens are in circulation. A key aspect of the project's tokenomics is its burn mechanism-any unclaimed tokens from the airdrop will be permanently burned, adding a deflationary element to the token's supply and potentially increasing its value over time.

5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent UWU prize pool will be up for grabs from September 9th, 2024, at 7:00 to September 19th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges . Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About UWU

$UWU is the first meme coin on the Solana chain aiming to build a MemeChain. The project's meme symbol is a unicorn.