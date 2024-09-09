Emcure Pharmaceuticals launches Arth: Comprehensive Solution for Menopause Wellness in India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, September 05, 2024: Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a leading Indian pharma company with a strong focus on women’s healthcare segment, announces the launch of Arth, a unique range aimed at supporting women through their menopausal journey. The products address the challenges faced by women during menopause, combining scientific research with an understanding of women’s health needs. Arth holistically caters to physical, emotional, and mental well-being of women during this transition.



Menopause is a natural phase in a woman's life, often accompanied by a variety of physical and psychological symptoms. Perimenopause can last up to 10 years with varying degree of multiple symptoms and women can experience over 30 symptoms[1] affecting their day-to-day activities. An Emcure study revealed that 96% of woman experience menopausal symptoms during this phase affecting their day-to-day lives, yet many refrain from seeking treatment due to lack of awareness. The Arth range aims to empower women to embrace this phase with good health, minus the judgement associated with it. Arth has been carefully curated to address multiple symptoms faced in the menopausal journey. Some of the SKUs developed as part of this initial launch are the multi symptom capsules with the goodness of chasteberry, tender breast relief capsules, tablets for bone health & Brahmi capsules for brain fog



Instead of taking a preachy and conventional route to spread awareness on the subject, the brand will be turning to popular stand up comedians to throw some light on the subject in a light hearted way



Speaking on the launch, Ms. Namita Thapar, Whole-time Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “At Emcure, we understand the unique challenges that come with this phase of life and are committed to providing comprehensive and effective solutions that empower women to sail through this phase smoothly. With Arth, our focus is to raise awareness and increase access with affordable products to help women navigate menopause with good health and self-strength.”



The product range is meticulously developed to alleviate common menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and vaginal dryness to enable a woman transition through the critical juncture of her natural cycle in a light hearted yet thoughtful way.





