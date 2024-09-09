Russian Army Shells 12 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched 183 strikes on 12 towns and villages in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, September 8.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
According to him, the Russian army carried out airstrikes on Lobkove and Levadne and attacked Tavriiske with multiple rocket launchers.
In addition, 85 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, and Malynivka.
The occupiers also carried out 95 artillery strikes on Mahdalinyvka, Prymorske, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne, and Preobrazhenka.
MENAFN09092024000193011044ID1108650578
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.