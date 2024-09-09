Russian Army Shells 12 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian launched 183 strikes on 12 towns and villages in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, September 8.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the Russian army carried out on Lobkove and Levadne and attacked Tavriiske with multiple rocket launchers.

In addition, 85 unmanned aerial of various modifications attacked Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, and Malynivka.

The occupiers also carried out 95 artillery strikes on Mahdalinyvka, Prymorske, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne, and Preobrazhenka.