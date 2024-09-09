Tata AIG General Insurance and Manipal Academy of BFSI Launch Job-opportunity Program for Future Talent

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, Karnataka – 05, September 2024: Manipal Academy of BFSI, a prominent institution in skill development for the Banking, Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, has announced a strategic partnership with Tata AIG General Insurance, a leading general insurance company in India to introduce the “Young Achievers Program”. This initiative aims to cultivate and nurture emerging talent by offering a comprehensive 5 months certification program – “Post Graduate Certification in General Insurance” that blends rigorous on-campus training, online learning, on-the-job training (OJT), and hands-on internship experience.

The Young Achievers Program is designed to equip aspiring professionals with essential skills and knowledge required to excel in the dynamic sales field of insurance. The program will be conducted over five months, combining theoretical learning with practical experience. It includes a 45-day training curriculum, starting with a 15-day online learning, followed by 30 days of on-campus training at Manipal Academy of BFSI. Participants will then undertake a 30-day internship, and complete a 3 months on-the-job training (OJT) with Tata AIG General Insurance. The cost of 5 months certification program will be Rs. 1,16,820/- (including taxes). Participants will receive financial support throughout the program where they will be offered stipend of Rs. 63,000/- over the span of 5 months certification program. Additionally, upon joining the organization, Tata AIG General Insurance will reimburse the program fees based on the performance ratings, within a three-year period.

Upon successful completion of the program, the candidates will be offered employment opportunities in sales with TATA AIG General Insurance. This initiative underscores TATA AIG General Insurance’s commitment to foster new talent and ensure that the next generation of insurance professionals are well-prepared to meet the evolving challenges of the industry.

“We are excited to partner with Tata AIG General Insurance to bridge the skill gap in the insurance sales sector,” said Mr. Aatash Shah, Senior Vice President, Manipal Academy of BFSI. “This program equips individuals with the necessary knowledge, skills, and practical experience to excel as Sales professionals. The job-assured nature of the program makes it a compelling opportunity for career seekers.”

Mr. Jitesh Bawa, Chief Human Resource Officer, TATA AIG General Insurance, commented, “Our partnership with Manipal Academy of BFSI reflects our commitment to nurturing future talent. This program offers a structured pathway to a successful career in insurance sales and aligns with our efforts to enhance industry standards. We are eager to support and develop the next generation of professionals through this initiative.”

Applications for the Young Achievers Program will be open from August 20, 2024.

Eligibility:



This program is open to individuals with a graduate degree and strong interest in sales.





