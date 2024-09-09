Two Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along Loc In J&K's Rajouri
Date
9/9/2024 12:12:03 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Rajouri/Jammu- Two infiltrators were killed as alert army troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
The gunfight broke out late on Sunday night in the Laam sector of Nowshera. A massive search operation is underway as it is suspected that at least a couple of terrorists were hit in the crossfire, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Army troops guarding the LoC picked up the movement of the infiltrators trying to infiltrate under the cover of darkness and challenged them, leading to the encounter, the officials said.
They said the area was illuminated and kept under strict surveillance before a search was launched at first light.
MENAFN09092024000215011059ID1108650273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.