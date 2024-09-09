UAE To Become The Engine Of Economic Growth And Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Alyazia Al Kaabi, Bassam Abdel Samee and Ibrahim Nasira

ABU Dhabi, (WAM) – The UAE has established itself as a reliable international hub for industrial opportunities and has succeeded in attracting the world's largest companies and talents, thanks to its unique initiatives and programmes that have contributed to achieving prosperity in the national industrial sector, such as the“National Content” and“Technological Transformation” programmes, and the“Make in the Emirates” initiative.

According to official statistics and data, the UAE industrial sector has witnessed remarkable growth, and its contribution to the GDP reached AED 205 billion by the end of 2023, a growth of 55 percent over 2020, while the value of UAE industrial exports increased by AED 187 billion, a growth rate of 61 percent over the same period.

In March 2021, the UAE launched the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology to stimulate the industrial sector, which has become a major contributor to the country's economic diversification system, and raise its contribution to the gross domestic product to AED 300 billion by 2031.

Made in UAE

The industrial sector in the country has achieved huge accomplishments, leaving the mark of“Made with pride in the UAE” on many national industries, most notably aircraft body parts manufactured in the homeland, thanks to which the country has become a major center for manufacturing aircraft parts.

“Investment in advanced manufacturing and the aerospace sector derives its strength from the vision of the wise leadership and the future aspirations to make Abu Dhabi and the UAE an influential and effective global hub for industry,” said Ismail Ali Abdulla, head of strategic communities, Mubadala Investment Company, UAE.“This is reflected in the exceptional achievements of Strata Manufacturing, which specializes in manufacturing aircraft parts, and its sister company Sanad, which specializes in aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul.”

He pointed out that Mubadala's strategic complexes have been able to leave an Emirati imprint in the field of aviation industry, and have embodied qualitative and influential additions regionally and globally at the level of this industry, through its trademark“Made with Pride in the UAE”, in addition to its growing partnerships with a wide network of major aviation manufacturing companies around the world.

According to data issued by Strata, the number of parts it has manufactured from 2010 to 2024 has exceeded 90,000 aircraft structure parts, which means that one in 10 aircraft flies with parts bearing the slogan“Proudly Made in Strata”, while the company has delivered more than six thousand shipments of aircraft structure parts since its establishment until today.

Global Center

Over the past years, the country's industrial sector has witnessed major transformations in several areas, including the iron and steel industry, which is the cornerstone of economic infrastructure development; as the UAE has become one of the largest regional and global producers.

In this context, Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel Arkan Group, said:“The group contributes to about 11 percent of the industrial output of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, according to 2023 statistics,” adding that the group's goals are in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, known as the 300 billion project, the largest and most comprehensive plan to develop the industrial sector in the country.

Al Rumaithi pointed out that the group has achieved a qualitative leap in export capabilities and doubled the geographical spread of its products, which now reach more than 70 markets around the world, after its exports covered 38 countries three years ago, stressing that the group is continuing its approach to concluding more partnerships with global institutions.

Ambitious plans

For his part, Samer Alawieh, general manager of Daikin Emirates, said:“The industrial sector has succeeded in developing huge projects and attracting large investments that have led to increasing its contribution to the country's GDP, while ambitious plans continue to raise this contribution to greater levels in the coming years.”

He explained that a group of factors have established the UAE's leadership in attracting industrial investments, such as ambitious future plans and strategies, advanced infrastructure, and the country's distinguished geographical location as a major point of contact between the East and the West, in addition to world-class ports such as Jebel Ali Port and Khalifa Port, which provide advanced logistical capabilities.

He pointed out that the UAE has invested heavily in innovation and technology, which has helped provide a suitable environment to support advanced and sustainable industries, in addition to the economic stability it enjoys, and its distinction in building international partnerships and partnerships between the public and private sectors, which has strengthened its position on the global map of business and industrial investments.

The post UAE to become the engine of economic growth and sustainable development appeared first on Caribbean News Global .