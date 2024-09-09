Paralympics 2024: Qatar-France Advanced Surveillance Systems Ensure Safety Of Athletes, Spectators

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the 2024 Paris Paralympics end, the Qatari forces participating in securing the the Games continue their mission efficiently and professionally in coordination with the French side.

This is facilitated through an advanced operations centre in France, linked to a similar facility in Qatar, equipped with modern communication technologies and advanced monitoring systems.

This setup enables seamless and immediate coordination between the forces, enhancing technical and field integration and ensuring maximum security and safety for participants and spectators at this global event.

Following their successful contribution to securing the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Qatari security forces ensured the safety and order of the 2024 Paralympic Games, which took place from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

The Qatari security forces in coordination with French forces utilised well-trained national cadres in both field and operational roles to safeguard major sporting events.

Qatari troops' participation reflects the strength of the growing strategic partnership between the State of Qatar and the French Republic, especially in the security fields, and comes within the framework of an administrative agreement on security cooperation that was signed between the two countries last February.

France waves farewell to its sporting summer as Paralympics 2024 closes

