Kuwaiti Emir Accepts Oil Minister's Resignation, Appoints Finance Minister As Acting Oil Chief
Date
9/8/2024 10:07:35 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
KUWAIT CITY, Sept 9 (NNN-KUNA) – The Kuwaiti Emir, sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accepted yesterday, the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister, Imad Mohammad Al-Atiqi.
Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Emir appointed Nora Al-Fassam, finance minister and minister of State for Economic and investment Affairs, as acting oil minister.
Al-Atiqi has been oil minister since Jan 17, as part of the government formed by former Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.
Al-Fassam assumed her role in the government of incumbent Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, which was established on May 12.– NNN-KUNA
