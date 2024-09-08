Kuwaiti Emir Accepts Oil Minister's Resignation, Appoints Finance Minister As Acting Oil Chief

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUWAIT CITY, Sept 9 (NNN-KUNA) – The Kuwaiti Emir, Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accepted yesterday, the resignation of Deputy Prime and Oil Minister, Imad Mohammad Al-Atiqi.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Emir appointed Nora Al-Fassam, finance minister and minister of State for Economic and Affairs, as acting oil minister.

Al-Atiqi has been oil minister since Jan 17, as part of the formed by former Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

Al-Fassam assumed her role in the government of incumbent Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, which was established on May 12.– NNN-KUNA