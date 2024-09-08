A Week of Economic Indicators: Tracking Inflation and Trade Across Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, eyes turn to Latin America, with critical economic updates set to highlight both regional and international dynamics.



The Central of Chil is poised to release its trade balance report for August on Monday.



Analysts expect it to reveal a rise in export revenues, primarily fueled by increasing copper prices.



Economic watchers are keenly anticipating inflation figures for August from Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. Analysts suggest a slowdown in inflation in two of these nations.



Meanwhile, Brazil and Argentina will soon share vital data on economic activities and inflation rates, crucial for their central banks' upcoming decisions.



In Peru, the spotlight is on the potential reduction of the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%, as forecasted by economists.



This move could extend Peru's easing cycle, with all eyes on future economic data to guide decisions.





Key Economic Events This Week

Argentina

On Wednesday, Argentina releases its national inflation data for August. Bloomberg Economics expects it to stay at 4%.



This steadiness poses a challenge to President Javier Milei's strategy to curb inflation. His recent cut in an import tax might ease inflation slightly in September.



Despite a monthly depreciation of the peso by 2%, analysts predict most price categories will exceed this rate.

Brazil

Tuesday will see the release of August's Consumer Price Index (CPI). It's likely to show a further slowdown, providing relief before a tough rate decision on September 18.



Analysts note a rare combination of declining food and transport costs, though there may be seasonal rises in education and clothing prices.

Chile

Expectations for Monday's trade balance report are high, with forecasts suggesting a significant surplus. This boost comes mainly from robust copper prices, a strong economic signal for Chile.

Mexico

Also on Monday, Mexico's National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) will report August's consumer price inflation.



Anticipated to drop to 5.1% from July's 5.6%, the decrease is driven by lower non-essential food and energy prices.



A revised method for calculating inflation, better aligned with current consumer habits, adds importance to this release.

Peru

The Central Reserve Bank of Peru is likely to cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday. This decision hinges on the latest economic indicators.



August saw a slight reduction in inflation to 2.0% from 2.1% in July, influenced by higher energy prices balancing out decreased food costs.



These updates are pivotal not only for local economies but also for grasping Latin America's economic rhythm in a global setting.



As these nations manage inflationary pressures and policy shifts, their outcomes will resonate well beyond their borders, shaping worldwide economic projections and strategies.



