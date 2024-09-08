Hazy, Misty Weather From Tonight Till Early Morning

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Monday will be hazy at times becomes misty at places by late night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot becomes variable less than 03 knot by night.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot.

Visibility will be 04 to 10 kilometer.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.

. Sunrise: 05:17

. Sunset: 17:43

Area High Tide Low Tide Mini

---------- ---------------- -----------

Messaid 10:14 19:16 02:52 15:09 31

Wakrah: 09:46 19:59 02:50 15:51 29

Doha: 08:56 18:32 02:05 15:09 31

Al Khor: 19:14 08:21 14:49 02:16 26

Ruwais 08:21 20:34 02:16 14:54 28

Dukhan: 01:48 14:00 07:40 20:29 26