Ukrainian Army Hits Fuel Storage Site In Russia's Belgorod Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's armed forces hit a fuel storage site in Belgorod region, setting on fire a number of rail fuel tanks.
This was reported by ASTRA with reference to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, Ukrinform saw.
According to the official, the incident took place in the Volokonovka district, while eyewitnesses say it affected the settlement of Yutanovka.
Ukrainian drones can hit targets at 1,800km range - Ukraine's top spy
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a drone crashed into Gazprom's branch premises in Belgorod, leaving two injured.
