QOC Second Vice President Re-Elected OCA Vice President For West Asia

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) Second Vice President, Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, will be Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Vice President for West Asia for a further four-year tenure. Dr. Al Kuwari was re-elected for the term 2024 to 2028 at the OCA 44th General Assembly, held Sunday in New Delhi, India. The assembly also unanimously elected Raja Randhir Singh of India as OCA president for a four year term.

