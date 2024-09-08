John Franklin-Myers Donating $1000 To The Sarcoma Foundation Of America For Every Sack This Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Denver Broncos' John Franklin-Myers is donating $1,000 to SFA to support sarcoma research and awareness for every sack he makes this season.

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Denver Broncos' John Franklin-Myers announced that he is donating $1,000 to the Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) to support sarcoma research and awareness for every sack he makes this NFL season. The Broncos will match Franklin-Myers' donation, bringing a total of $2,000 for every sack.

Franklin-Myers' grandfather, Billy Ray Myers, who helped raise him, died of sarcoma in 2011. Franklin-Myers credits Billy Ray as one of the most influential people in his life and a leading figure behind his success in the NFL.

“SFA is incredibly grateful for John's continued support and dedication to the sarcoma community,” said Brandi Felser, SFA Chief Executive Officer.“His generosity will raise awareness for this devastating disease while helping bring us one step closer to a world where no one dies from sarcoma.”

Franklin-Myers has served as SFA's Awareness Ambassador since 2022. He has also participated in the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats program for many years. Each year he wears his custom cleats in honor of SFA and in memory of Billy Ray. He auctions them to benefit the foundation and to raise awareness about the needs of people diagnosed and living with this rare cancer. Franklin-Myers has also formed a team for the 2024 Race to Cure Sarcoma Denver and has supported and been a presenter at the annual Stand Up to Sarcoma gala.

Sarcoma is a rare cancer of the bone and connective soft tissue. Sarcoma makes about 1 percent of adult cancers and 15 to 20 percent of childhood cancers. An estimated 17,560 people in the United States will be diagnosed with sarcoma every year. It is an aggressive and one of the most deadly cancers, difficult to diagnose, and lacks treatment options. Read more about sarcoma here.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit

