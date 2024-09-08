Sony Electronics Announces Two 16.5-inch 4K TRIMASTER HX Monitors for Live Production

(MENAFN- BPG Group)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 5th September 2024 — Sony Electronics is adding two 16.5-inch 4K TRIMASTER HX professional shading monitors to its portfolio, the BVM-HX1710 and BVM-HX1710N, for live production and critical image viewing and evaluation applications. Unique to the BVM-HX1710N is SMPTE 2110 IP support, which adds Networked Live compatibility to complement Sony’s ecosystem. Both models provide SDI and HDMI interfaces. The new offerings employ Sony’s latest dual-cell technology, adopted from the company’s flagship BVM-HX3110 critical grading monitor. They also feature accurate color reproduction, deep blacks ideal for shading, high dynamic range, a wide viewing angle, and a peak luminance of 3,000 nits. The monitors are planned to be available in summer 2025 in the U.S. and Canada.



“Building on the breakthroughs established with Sony’s recent color grading monitor, the BVM-HX3110, our latest monitors work effortlessly alongside our larger lineup providing a similar user experience, panel and menu structure, while easily color matching and integrating with Sony’s professional monitor ecosystem to ensure consistency,” said Ellen Heine, marketing manager, Sony Electronics. “Designed with live productions in mind, the BVM-HX1710 and BVM-HX1710N offer comprehensive monitoring solutions in a standard 6U height perfect for rack mounting. The monitors offer a standard tool kit of powerful on-board features, as well as a range of options for increased versatility and future planning.”



Standard features of the new models include real-time onboard scopes, multi-screen modes, interlace, and tetrahedral LUT (Look Up Table) processing.



Available optional enhancement tools for these models include the following licenses, among others:

• BVML-F10: Fast response license

• BVML-H10: HDR-SDR conversion output license

• BVML-S10: Signal conversion output license

• BVML-T10: 3D LUT output license

• BVML-JD10: JPEG XS decoder license (for the BVM-HX1710N)

• BVML-SN10: SNMP license (for the BVM-HX1710N)



An optional new monitor control unit for multi-monitor control, the BVMK-R10, is also expected to be released in fall 2024 in the U.S. and Canada. It features illuminated buttons and a small menu screen to accommodate use in trucks and studios. In addition, a new stand kit, protection panel, mounting brackets, and an extension cable, planned for summer 2025, will enable seamless integration with the latest monitors.



A prototype of the new BVM-HX1710N monitor will be on display Sept. 13-16 in Sony’s booth at International Broadcasting Convention’s IBC2024, in Amsterdam.



For more information on Sony’s monitors visit and related accessories visit or follow Sony on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.



About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit for more information.





MENAFN08092024002926011751ID1108649254