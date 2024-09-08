عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Bodies Retrieved From Under Rubble In Mykolaivka, Donetsk Region

Two Bodies Retrieved From Under Rubble In Mykolaivka, Donetsk Region


9/8/2024 9:17:37 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, the bodies of two people were retrieved from under the rubble of the destroyed hotel; the rescue work has been completed by now.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service posted this on Faceboo k.

On September 7, Russians launched an airstrike on the city of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, partially destroying a four-story hotel building.


Two Bodies Retrieved From Under Rubble In Mykolaivka, Donetsk Region Image
 Read also: Russians shelled village in Donetsk region wit h cluster munitions

The emergency response team retrieved the bodies of two dead people from under the rubble.

A total of 101 tons of debris were cleared on the site. The work has been completed.

As reported earlier, on September 7, the enemy targeted a hotel in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region.

MENAFN08092024000193011044ID1108649230


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search