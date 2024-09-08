Two Bodies Retrieved From Under Rubble In Mykolaivka, Donetsk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, the bodies of two people were retrieved from under the rubble of the destroyed hotel; the rescue work has been completed by now.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service posted this on Faceboo k.
On September 7, Russians launched an airstrike on the city of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district, partially destroying a four-story hotel building.
The emergency response team retrieved the bodies of two dead people from under the rubble.
A total of 101 tons of debris were cleared on the site. The work has been completed.
As reported earlier, on September 7, the enemy targeted a hotel in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region.
