Venezuela Revokes Brazil’S Diplomatic Authority Over The Argentine Embassy

This Saturday, the Venezuelan government decisively revoked the privilege previously granted to Brazil to represent Argentina and its nationals in Venezuela.



Venezuela's Foreign Yván Gil announced the decision on social media. He cited serious allegations that the mission was used for plotting activities.



These plots allegedly included attempts to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.



According to the Venezuelan government, the embassy harbors six Venezuelan opposition members.



This announcement followed shortly after reports of increased police activity around the Argentine embassy.







Venezuela's main opposition coalition noted this as a sign of rising governmental surveillance.



Edmundo González Urrutia fled Venezuela on a Spanish Air Force plane after spending several days in the Spanish embassy in Caracas.



The government stated that this action aligns with international law, specifically the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.



This development highlights the complexities of diplomatic relations and reflects the ongoing political tensions in Venezuela.

Background

In early August 2024, Brazil took charge of Argentina's diplomatic interests in Venezuela. This followed President Nicolás Maduro's expulsion of Argentine diplomats.



Maduro acted after Argentina and others refused to recognize his victory in the July 28 elections.



Venezuela's decision to revoke Brazil's authorization has led to several consequences:







Argentina now lacks official diplomatic representation in Venezuela.



Six Venezuelan opposition members sheltered in the Argentine embassy face increased risk.

Diplomatic tensions between Venezuela, Argentina, and Brazil have escalated.



Moreover, concerns have risen about potential Venezuelan attempts to enter the Argentine diplomatic premises. This situation has created unease among international observers.Peru finds itself in a similar predicament to Argentina. Brazil had also been safeguarding Peru's diplomatic interests in Venezuela.Additionally, Venezuela expelled diplomats from Chile, Costa Rica, Panama, Uruguay, and the Dominican Republic. These expulsions came after these countries criticized the Venezuelan elections.Many Latin American nations have spoken out against Venezuela's decision. Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Panama, and Costa Rica condemn the move.They view it as a violation of international diplomatic norms. This situation highlights the complex political dynamics in the region.Furthermore, it underscores the ongoing tensions between Maduro's government and countries questioning his legitimacy.As a result, diplomatic relations in Latin America remain strained and uncertain.