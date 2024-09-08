Venezuelan Opposition Leader González Flees To Spain Amid Political Persecution

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Edmundo González Urrutia left Venezuela on a Spanish Air Force plane after spending several days in the Spanish embassy in Caracas.



The exact location in Spain where González has settled remains undisclosed. However, the Spanish has granted him asylum.



This escape involved both Venezuelan and Spanish authorities. They facilitated the process through channels.



González decided to flee after Venezuelan prosecutors issued an arrest warrant . They accused him of usurping functions, falsifying documents, and conspiracy.



These charges relate to the publication of alternative vote tallies from the July 28 election.





María Corina Machado's Situation

Unlike González, María Corina Machado remains in Venezuela. She was the original choice of the opposition.



Machado won the primary with 93% of the vote before being disqualified. As of now, there are no signs that Machado plans to flee the country. She continues her political activities despite government attempts to sideline her.



Machado actively campaigns alongside González. She remains a prominent figure in the opposition movement.



She vows to keep pressuring President Nicolás Maduro to leave office. Machado calls on the international community to recognize the opposition's claim of victory.

Ongoing Political Crisis

González's departure to Spain deals a significant blow to Venezuela's opposition movement. The July 28, 2024 presidential election remains highly contested.



The opposition claims González won by a wide margin. They cite tallies showing he received around 70% of votes.



Meanwhile, the government-controlled National Electoral Council CNE declared Maduro the winner with 51%.



The disputed election has led to violent protests in Venezuela. Official sources report at least 25 deaths, 192 injuries, and 2,400 arrests.



Many Western nations and Latin American countries express skepticism about the official results. They call for transparency in the election process.



The situation remains tense. Diplomatic tensions escalate between Venezuela and several countries.



The U.S., EU, and other nations demand publication of detailed election results. Venezuela has responded by revoking Brazil's authorization to represent Argentine interests.



The international community closely monitors developments in Venezuela. They focus on the treatment of opposition figures. The overall political climate in the country remains a concern.



