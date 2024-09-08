NFL Expands Brazilian Footprint: More Games On The Horizon

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Following the historic NFL game in São Paulo, excitement stirs among fans for the next big event.



Yesterday, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 34-29 at São Paulo's Neo Química Arena, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell watching closely.



Goodell cautiously suggests Brazil could host more NFL games , potentially expanding to Rio de Janeiro.



This indicates a deep commitment to embedding the NFL into the Brazilian sports culture long-term.



In an interview with ESPN, Goodell outlined the league's strategy. "We've moved beyond just planning standalone events.



We're now focused on developing a market, a fan base, and enhancing accessibility for fans here," he said.







He also noted that multiple Brazilian cities, including Rio, are eager to host games, highlighting a growing interest across the country.



The international series, which began in 2007 shortly after Goodell's tenure began, has brought NFL games to Mexico, England, and Germany.



The decision to bring a game to Brazil was influenced by players like Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, who noted the strong local enthusiasm for football. This enthusiasm was evident as all 47,000 tickets sold out within two hours.



"Our goal is to globalize our game," Goodell stated. "By introducing more fans to football, they quickly embrace it, which in turn accelerates fan base development."



In 2025, the NFL will expand its international series by hosting a game at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.



This move highlights the league's ongoing commitment to promoting American football globally.



This strategy aims to not only entertain but also unite fans worldwide, enhancing the NFL's global presence.

