Ukraine's Diplomacy Chief Urges Allies To Lift Ban On Strikes Inside Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, called on allies to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons against military targets inside Russia.

The minister made the statement via X , Ukrinform reports.

A nation defending itself against aggression in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter cannot be restricted in its defense, he believes.

"International law allows Ukraine to strike legitimate military targets on Russia's territory. Let Ukraine strike back to save lives," the head of the MFA stressed.

Ukraine's new topholds first phone call with Blinken

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine needs permission to use long-range weapons against military targets inside Russia from four countries – the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Ukraine's top diplomat asks 13 counterparts to allow strikes inside Russia, help Ukraine down missiles

Former British Defense Minister Grant Shapps called on the current British government headed Keir Starmer to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles on Russian territory.