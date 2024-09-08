Al-Budaiwi: Riyadh To Host 161St Ministerial Council Meeting On Monday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Al-Budaiwi announced that the 161st Ministerial Council meeting of the Cooperation Council would be held on Monday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh.

The meeting will be attended by Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the GCC countries and chaired by Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, President of the current session of the Ministerial Council.

Al-Budaiwi said that on the sidelines of the meeting, the seventh joint ministerial meeting for the strategic dialogue between the GCC and the Russian Federation would take place, in the attendance of Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Additionally, the joint ministerial meeting for the strategic dialogue between the GCC and the Republic of India will be held with the presence of Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India.

The joint ministerial meeting between the Cooperation Council and the Republic of Brazil will also take place, to be attended by Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Al-Budaiwi indicated that the joint meetings with the Russian, Indian, and Brazilian delegations, which will be conducted separately on the sidelines of the 161st Ministerial Council meeting, reflect the GCC countries' commitment to exploring and opening new horizons for cooperation.

He added that the GCC Ministerial Council will discuss several reports regarding the implementation of decisions made by the Supreme Council of the GCC during the 44th Summit held in Doha in December 2023.

The Council will also review memoranda and reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and the General Secretariat, as well as topics related to dialogues and strategic relations between the GCC countries and various nations and global blocs.

Furthermore, the Council will address the latest regional and international developments affecting the region. (end)

