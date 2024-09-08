Inaugural SEA Lubricant Exhibition Opens September 9 At KLCC In Malaysia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALIA and F&L Asia Ltd. are pleased to announce their inaugural Lubricant at the Kuala Lumpur Centre (KLCC) from September 9-11, 2024.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Asian Lubricants Association (ALIA) and F&L Asia Ltd. are pleased to announce their inaugural Lubricant Exhibition, opening at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from September 9-11, 2024. This pivotal event, which is open to the general public, will gather key industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to explore the latest innovations and trends in Southeast Asia's (SEA) lubricants market.In launching this lubricant exhibition in partnership with leading media company F&L Asia Ltd., ALIA aims not only to create an unparalleled business networking platform for its 100+ member companies but also to elevate the public's understanding of the critical role lubricants play in driving sustainability. By reducing friction and wear, lubricants extend the lifespan of machinery and equipment, conserving valuable resources and contributing to a more sustainable future.The strategic choice of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for their inaugural exhibition highlights the importance of Southeast Asia, which plays a pivotal role in global lubricants growth. Exhibitors from across Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America will showcase the latest advancements in the industry.The exhibition has participation from 23 countries, with notable representation from Malaysia, Singapore, China, India, and Vietnam. These countries dominate the participant pool, particularly from the Southeast Asia region, which aligns with the exhibition's focus.Southeast Asia is a vital region in the global lubricants market. The ASEAN market represents 8% of the global lubricants market, with a CAGR of 2%, significantly outpacing the rest of the world. The market value of lubricants in ASEAN is projected to grow at a higher rate, driven by its growing population, expanding middle class, industrial growth, and increasing demand for high-quality lubricants.So far, 1,000+ participants have pre-registered for this inaugural event, underscoring the high level of interest across the industry. Approximately 30% are in technical roles such as engineers and technical managers, while 70% are non-technical professionals, including business development, sales, and senior leadership, ensuring both technical expertise and strategic business networking opportunities.Roughly 20-25% of the attendees are in senior leadership roles, indicating a high level of decision-makers attending the event. About 40-50% of the attendees are mid-level managers, suggesting a strong focus on operational and strategic-level roles. Sales roles make up about 15-20% of the attendees, aligning with the exhibition's networking and business development objectives.Exhibition Highlights1. ALIA Training Course: Fundamentals of Lubrication – September 9-10, 2024The ALIA Training Course is designed to provide fundamental knowledge, as well as emerging trends such as product carbon footprint, re-refined base oils (RRBO), synthetic base stocks and electric vehicle fluids. [More details here.]( )2. ALIA 7th Anniversary & Exhibitor Appreciation Dinner – September 9, 2024Celebrate at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur. Charlotte Kehoe, ALIA Chair, will open the evening, followed by a keynote speech from Dave Duncan, Global Product Line Director at Xinxiang Richful Lube Additive Co. Ltd. [Learn more about the event.]( )3. Opening Ceremony – September 10, 2024The exhibition officially open with a keynote address from Ahmad Adly Alias, Vice President of Refining, Marketing, and Trading, Downstream Business at PETRONAS. With nearly 30 years in the energy sector, Adly has navigated through the evolution from traditional to diversified energy.4. Roundtable Discussion – September 11, 2024The event features a roundtable discussion on“The Circular Economy - Exploring the Transition to a Circular Economy Model and Its Implications for Businesses and Society”, with panelists from key industries, including BMW Group Malaysia and Pentas Flora.5. Exhibitor PresentationsWith 25 presentations during three days on topics such as ILSAC GF-7 and the Impact of Global Emission and Fuel Economy Regulations, attendees will have access to the latest advancements and innovations in the lubricant industry. [Full schedule available here.] ( )This event is far from your typical exhibition. A key highlight is the Networking Café, designed to foster meaningful connections in a relaxed, collegial atmosphere. Visitors also enjoy free Wi-Fi provided by KLCC. Meanwhile, exhibitors can retreat to the exclusive Exhibitor Lounge, a quiet space with complimentary coffee, tea, and water all day.Visitor InformationThe exhibition is free to attend and open to the general public. Visitors can register online here: ( ). The event runs daily from 10 am to 5 pm.

