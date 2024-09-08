DPRK Top Leader Made Military Inspections

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Sept 8 (NNN-KCNA) – The top leader of the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), made multiple military inspections lately, concerning the country's artillery force training, navy and weapons production, state said, today.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, on Friday inspected O Jin U Artillery Academy, a major centre for training the country's artillery commanding officers, during which he asked the academy officers, to get well- versed in artillery tactics and modern military hardware, and equipped with full combat command capabilities of“rapidly, fully and overwhelmingly containing and wiping out the enemy, in any situation of modern warfare.”

According to another two dispatches today, the DPRK leader made a field survey of the construction of a modern naval base and the country's shipbuilding work.

Separately, during a visit to a defence industrial enterprise, under the Second Economy Commission, Kim learned about the production of military hardware, in the second half of this year, as he emphasised the need to raise the modernisation level of munitions production and thoroughly guarantee the combat performance of military hardware.– NNN-KCNA